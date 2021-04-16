LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Football activities at Liberty High School have been paused after a positive COVID-19 case on campus.
According to head football coach Rich Muraco, a positive case on campus resulted in the suspension of football activities.
Coach Muraco said testing is scheduled for next week.
Liberty is one of nine teams selected to play a scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on April 23.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
