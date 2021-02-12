LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Golden Knights are in the California Bay Area for a Saturday afternoon game against the San Jose Sharks, but head coach Pete DeBoer refused to disclose whether goalie Robin Lehner or defenseman Shea Theodore made the trip.
Lehner and Theodore are both listed as day-to-day with upper body injuries. During Friday's media availability before the team flew to San Jose, DeBoer said they are progressing in the right direction. If Lehner is not available for Saturday's game or Sunday's home game against Colorado, then Marc-Andre Fleury would have to play on back-to-back days, or Vegas would have to play little used Oscar Dansk from the practice squad. DeBoer said he is comfortable with both scenarios.
"Very comfortable that Flower, if he had to play back to back, could," DeBoer said. "He’s very well rested and we haven’t overused him, so I don’t think it’s an issue in my mind. But if we had to use Dansk or decide to use Dansk, if Robin Lehner is not available, I have no problem using Dansk."
The NHL's latest COVID-19 list did not have any additional Golden Knights players listed. Only forward Tomas Nosek is on the list.
The next game at San Jose is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.