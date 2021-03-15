LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skated with the team at morning skate. Head coach Pete DeBoer said Lehner will not be active for tonight's home game against San Jose.
"I think Lenny is getting very close," DeBoer said. "He’s going to re-integrate with our group this week and then he’ll be considered day-to-day once he gets a couple of practices in with our group and should be ready to go."
Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for the 16th time in the last 17 games. DeBoer said they are monitoring Fleury's workload but are not concerned.
"He feels good," DeBoer said. "Let’s be honest, we’re not at game 60 or 70, we’re at game 25. So that benefits us. Some of his starts have been easier than others which benefits us. That’s just something we’re monitoring every day. If we felt he was exhausted today we would go with a back up."
DeBoer said the final 25 games of the regular season will be important to get the work to rest ratio right for the goalies.
The Golden Knights and Sharks are scheduled to face off at 7:00 at T-Mobile Arena.
