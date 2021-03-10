LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Robin Lehner was back on the ice Wednesday for the first time in nearly a month.
The Vegas Golden Knights loaned the 29-year-old to the Henderson Silver Knights AHL team on a conditioning assignment. The last time Lehner practiced in a team setting was morning skate at City National Arena on Feb. 11. It was then, the team said he suffered an upper-body injury.
"Robin is down here to just get some work while the Golden Knights are on the road right now," said Silver Knights head coach, Manny Viveiros. "He's going to come in and fill in for practice, it's good for all three goaltenders to share the net and get some work, he hasn't had some work for a little while, for him to get some live fire from us just to get him into playing shape."
Lehner has missed the last 14 games, including tonight's matchup in Minnesota and is expected to miss at a minimum of 16 games before the team returns to Vegas.
"Great step, obviously, we've been waiting for him," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "There has been multiple positive steps to get to this point, but for him to integrate to a full team practice is a great first step to get him back to us."
