Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday there are no official plans to move the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas despite recent rumors.
The rumors started after reports surfaced that Manfred warned city officials that he could relocate the team if the City of Oakland and Alameda County don't work together on a solution.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Tuesday confirmed on TV that the rumors were true -- Manfred mentioned Las Vegas specifically when talking with city officials.
This comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed by the City of Oakland against Alameda County.
FOX5 spoke with Oakland Councilmember Larry Reid, who presides over the district where the A’s would like to build a new ballpark.
Reid explained that Oakland and Alameda County share ownership of the current Colosseum, which is used by the NFL's Raiders and the A’s.
Reid said Alameda County tried to sell its half of the Colosseum to the A’s so they could build a new baseball-only stadium. However, the city sued the county to block the sale, claiming the county didn’t go about things the way they were supposed to.
A judge last week filed a temporary restraining order which put a hold on everything until Nov. 14.
"Ultimately that lawsuit is going to go away before Nov. 14th,” said Reid. “The mayor, myself and the head of our council heard the commissioner loud and clear."
Reid said they’re all expected to meet next week to resolve the issues in hopes of keeping the city's last professional sports team in Oakland.
