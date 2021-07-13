LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Major League Soccer and LIGA MX on Tuesday announced Allegiant Stadium would be the home of the Leagues Cup Final this year and next.
The tournament is a single-elimination tournament that features MLS clubs and leagues from Mexico.
This year's tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. PT. Tickets will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a joint press release from the leagues.
“As the partnership between MLS and LIGA MX continues to grow in the coming years and demonstrate what is possible between our two leagues, the passionate soccer market of Las Vegas is the perfect host for the Leagues Cup Final in 2021 and 2022," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a written media statement. "The fans of the region have proven their love of the sport throughout the years, including a sellout of the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup Final. We look forward to playing Leagues Cup at Allegiant Stadium, an incredible venue that has quickly become a destination for world-class soccer events.”
The event will feature "Tigres, Pumas, León and Santos Laguna for LIGA MX, while Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC, Seattle Sounders FC, and New York City FC will represent MLS."
The tournament is played in the U.S. starting Aug. 10.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.