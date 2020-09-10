LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lady Liberty's got a new look for the start of the football season.
Crews installed a Las Vegas Raiders jersey on the Statue of Liberty at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning.
The NFL season officially kicks off Thursday with the Texans and Chiefs facing off at 5:20 p.m. The Raiders will start their first season as Las Vegas' team on Sunday at 10 a.m. against the Carolina Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.