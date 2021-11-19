LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sammy Hagar will perform the halftime show at the Raiders home game this Sunday, the team announced.
The Raiders will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.
"It’s going to be a blast to come out this weekend and rock the Raiders’ halftime show,” said Hagar in a written press release. “I have a great deal of respect for Mark Davis and it’s incredible what he and the team have brought to Las Vegas, which is like a second home to me. I’m also excited to be there for a game that’s honoring the military. I’ve done some cool things in my life, and this is up there.”
Hagar has performed as a front man for Montrose, Van Halen, Chickenfoot and his latest best-selling supergroup, The Circle. He also launched the restaurant Cabo Wabo Cantina.
Hagar will be joined by guitarist Vic Johnson from The Circle and this will be the first performance to be backed by the Raiders House Band, the Raiders said.
Hagar is currently holding a residency in Las Vegas.
Previous performers at Allegiant Stadium during Raiders games includes Marshmello, Ludacris and Ice Cube.
