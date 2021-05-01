LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Stadium is starting its hiring process this week to fill up to 2,200 part-time gameday positions for the Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 season.
The exciting prospect of an in-person season, combined with Saturday's loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in Clark County, has nearby business owners feeling hopeful after a tough year.
When it first opened, locally-owned restaurant Made in Argentina was a hotspot for big parties.
"It was good business," said owner Pablo Rodriguez.
Located just half-mile from Allegiant Stadium, the eatery was perfectly positioned to reap the benefits of a new state-of-the-art NFL hub.
"We started four years ago, and slowly were going up, and we were ready for the stadium. That's why we were here," said Rodriguez. "And then the pandemic stopped everything."
COVID-19 restrictions affected their ability to make up for their losses.
"I had to turn down a lot of parties because of [restrictions]," said Rodriguez.
But with a determined mindset and some help from the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program, the Las Vegas local of nearly three decades weathered the storm.
"The last year was very tough for everybody, and especially for us. But now, we're happy. We see the light at the end of the tunnel."
Now that his business' max capacity can be up to 80%, Rodriguez can finally seat more tables. He can also seat twice as many people at those tables, up to 12, now that the mitigation powers have shifted to the county.
"We have a lot of businesses here, so they want to do meetings, business meetings, and with the visitors they want to come with their families, they want to spend more time here and with more people."
An Allegiant executive recently told FOX5 that in an NFL survey, more than 70 million of them respondents said they'd be most likely to travel to their team's away game if it was in Las Vegas.
Rodriguez is hoping that results in some long overdue prosperity for businesses like his.
"It's gonna be crazy. But we're ready for that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.