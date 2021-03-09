LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NFL free agency is kicking off with big moves from the Raiders.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders will trade offensive tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots. Rapoport said Brown agreed to a one-year contract, making him a free agent after the 2021 season. It wasn't immediately known what the Raiders got in the deal.
Raiders GM Mike Mayock said last week that the "jury [was] still out" on whether Brown would return to the team.
"Trent’s whole thing is when he’s healthy, in shape and ready to go, he’s as dominant as any tackle in football," Mayock said. "He proved that early in the 2019 season. Since then it’s been kind of a roller coaster."
