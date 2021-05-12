LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will open the season in prime time.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders will host the Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football.
Before the next NFL Draft is held in Las Vegas, the season’s opening Monday Night game will be.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021
This season’s MNF opener: Ravens at Raiders. pic.twitter.com/bCY5WuwE2R
The Raiders' 2021 opponents have already been released:
Home Opponents: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team
Away Opponents: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers
The full NFL schedule will be released at 5 p.m. on NFL Network.
