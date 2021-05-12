Raiders Stadium Football

Lights adorn Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will also serve as the home for the UNLV football team. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will open the season in prime time.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders will host the Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football.

The Raiders' 2021 opponents have already been released:

Home Opponents: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team

Away Opponents: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

The full NFL schedule will be released at 5 p.m. on NFL Network.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

