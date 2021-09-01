LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Renderings for the proposed future home of Raiders owner Mark Davis show a property that has a resemblance to the team's headquarters and practice facility.
According to documents submitted to the city of Henderson, the mansion is located in Ascaya and features just over 6 acres.
The renderings show that the property has a similar design to the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, which is also in Henderson.
According to the plans, the three-story mansion, which is painted in the team's iconic silver and black coloring, will feature a "man cave," library, bar and pool
(3) comments
Hes tacky and has RUINED Henderson with that ghetto stadium.
He'll probably demand the tax payers pay for it, or threaten to move the team to San Antonio.
I could live there.
