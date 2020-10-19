LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner recently virtually mentored the Liberty High School football team who are hoping to play a season this spring.
Carlson and Joyner shared their journeys to the NFL and inspired the team to keep fighting through this year’s adversity. The Raiders have also hosted free coaching clinics to high school, middle school, and youth football coaches here in the Valley.
FOX5 sports reporter Paloma Villicana caught up with Liberty’s Head Football Coach Rich Muraco to hear how the Raiders have impacted not only his team but the entire community.
(0) comments
