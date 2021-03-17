LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the new NFL year officially begins Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders have made a number of moves.
The team traded center Rodney Hudson and a 7th-round draft pick to Arizona for a 3rd-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Raiders signed free agent and former Bills wide receiver John Brown to a one year deal worth up to a reported $5.5 million. Brown is a seven-year veteran who also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. He is a speedy wideout who will take the spot of the departed Nelson Agholor.
Wide receiver Zay Jones also signed to come back to Las Vegas next season. Jones played in all 16 games last season with 14 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders also re-signed guard Denzelle Good to a two year deal to help fill holes left in a decimated offensive line. Good can also play tackle if needed. Guard Richie Incognito also tweeted that he s returning to the Raiders in what would be a restructured contract.
Defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins will also be back with the Raiders as the 16 game starter from last year returns.
Deals are now able to become official with the NFL calendar has begun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.