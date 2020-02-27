HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and the Clark County School District teamed up to host the first girls flag football showcase at Green Valley High School Thursday.
The showcase featured the 4A Desert Region Champion versus the 4A Mountain Region champion.
Las Vegas High School and Green Valley High were the first teams to compete in the showcase.
Players from both teams got Raiders-themed eye-black and sweat bands. Raiders gear was also given out to fans in attendance.
A ceremonial coin toss was held prior to the game and Raiders alumni, along with the Raiderettes greeted fans prior to kickoff.
The Gators beat the Wildcats on Thursday, 21-0 to win the second state title.
