LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders announced on Tuesday afternoon they have signed free agent wide receiver, Caleb Scott.
A 6-foot-2, 203-pound wide receiver out of Vanderbilt, Scott joins the Raiders having made stints over his first three seasons in the league with the Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and Green Bay Packers (2020). He was originally signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. Scott has not appeared in a regular season contest.
Scott played in 44 games with 18 starts for the Commodores, hauling in 67 passes for 1,011 yards and four touchdowns over four seasons (2014-17). As a senior, he hauled in 18 passes for 178 yards and tied a career high with two receiving touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.