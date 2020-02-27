HENDERSON (FOX5) -- After buying the land from the City of Henderson in 2018, the Las Vegas Raiders sold their Henderson headquarters to a Chicago-based financial company in a $191 million deal.
According to records from the Clark County Recorder's Office, the Raiders sold the land to Chicago-based Mesirow Financial under the name Autumn Wind LLC, an ode to the "Autumn Wind" poem about the Raiders, written by NFL Films co-founder Steve Sabol.
Senior managing director of Mesirow's leaseback division Garry Cohen signed off on the deal, according to the documents. Raiders president Marc Badain also signed off on the deal.
The Raiders sold the land for $191 million only to leaseback the land from the company. The Raiders' rent rate was not listed in the documents obtained by FOX5.
The City of Henderson approved the sale of the 55-acre plot to the Raiders in February 2018 for $6.05 million. The city council approved the sale unanimously.
