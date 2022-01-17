LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a season that has been filled with ups and downs, stunning developments off the field and winning and losing streaks on it, Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia now finds himself in a waiting game.
With General Manager Mike Mayock fired on Monday, it's unclear if owner Mark Davis will hire a new general manager before making any coaching decisions or move forward on his own.
At his final Monday news conference of the season, Bisaccia said he has spoken with Davis.
"Mark and I have had some conversations," Bisaccia said "There’s due process. He has to interview some other candidates, as I well know. I’m very respectful of the process, what it’s supposed to look like and how it’s supposed to work and I think we’ll be in constant conversation and we’ll certainly talk again before the week is over."
Since the Raiders are going to be making a permanent coaching change from Jon Gruden, even if the team decides to keep Bisaccia in the role of head coach, they have to interview other people to be in compliance with the NFL's Rooney Rule. That requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for a head coaching job.
Bisaccia will have to wait and see how things develop in the coming days.
"As of right now, I’m the acting head coach," Bisaccia said. "Through my conversations with Mark and starting Thursday, the coaches will have that time off as well as myself and we’ll just wait to see what happens from there."
