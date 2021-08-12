LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders returned to the practice field Thursday morning at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, after having their Wednesday on-field session cancelled last minute.
Head coach Jon Gruden clarified those reports, saying his players were not given an off day.
"We turned it up yesterday in the strength and conditioning, we have some guys that are low on gas and we needed to do some things to get their legs back. Hydrate them properly, even coaches are getting IVs, some of you look like you could get an IV personally, it's hot man. Hydration is a big part of it and our conditioning. Great practice today, a lot of energy I liked it, took the coaches off the field and sometimes changing the schedule it good for us."
The Raiders practiced for the final time prior to their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. It will be the first time fans will be in the stands at Allegiant Stadium to watch the Raiders play.
"It gives ya goosebumps, it gets you excited. I don't think you're going to see a lot of the players play, unfortunately because the reality of what this is, this is an exhibition game, but to unite with our fans and kickoff football season officially in Las Vegas is something we're really excited about, something we take a lot of pride in."
Gruden mentioned that most of the the starters likely won't play, though did not mention who that would be. Gruden did say backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is questionable with leg soreness.
