LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will serve as Grand Marshal for the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He will deliver the four most famous words in motorsports: "Drivers, Start Your Engines."
"This will be such a thrill to have the chance to bring the NASCAR Cup Series cars to life," Carr said. "I know there have been a long list of luminaries who have served in this role and it's pretty cool to join them."
Carr joins rap star Pit Bull, TV star and comedian Kevin James and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as grand marshals for the Cup races so far this season.
"I'm sure it's going to be exhilarating once those cars fire up."
Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams will announce engines for Friday's Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race. Utah Jazz star forward Joe Ingles will deliver the message for Saturday's Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
