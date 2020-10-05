LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several Las Vegas Raiders players were fined by the NFL Monday after COVID-19 violations at a charity event.
The fines stemmed from a Darren Waller Foundation event at Dragonridge Country Club hosted Sept. 29. Footage and photos from the event showed many maskless attendees and a lack of social distancing.
Waller was fined $30,000 for his part of the event; quarterback Derek Carr was fined $15,000. The fines were first reported by NFL Network.
The event reportedly raised $300,000 to help young people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. Coach Jon Gruden said the players made a "mistake" not wearing masks at the event. Gruden was previously fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask properly during the Raiders' game versus New Orleans.
The City of Henderson fined Dragonridge $2,000 for the event violations.
