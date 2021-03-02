LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Intermountain Healthcare, the official healthcare partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is donating $500,000 to SafeNest, Nevada's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence.
This contribution will support the "Coaching Boys Into Men" and "Athletes as Leaders" programs that SafeNest will run in Clark County through 2022.
"Learning this information and being prepared as a coach to relay some of this information, but what we're looking at is 12, 15-minute sessions a season," said Liz Ortenburger of SafeNest. "We're not looking at a tremendous investment of time, we're looking at that relationship to leverage these critical conversations, my hope is that every athletic director, every high school in Clark County will go to SafeNest.org and sign up to get more information and be part of this program and we are prepared to deliver that."
"You have the Raiders' pledge that this issue will remain of paramount importance to us," said team President Marc Badain. "We are here to help we're here to amplify the cause and get it out through all of our platforms, all of our connections, all of our relationships, we have a tremendous team that are out in the community and know how important this issue is and eager to get involved when they're able to. They're all involved, they're all engaged, they all understand the importance of this, most are fathers, many of them have had these conversations with their sons or daughters and we'll continue to be active participants to end domestic violence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.