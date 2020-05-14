LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three years ago, the Raiders decided to make a long-term investment in southern Nevada, relocating to Las Vegas. Today, the team made another investment, entering into a partnership with FOX5 Vegas as the official broadcast home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
"The FOX5 partnership with the media is really important," said Raiders owner Mark Davis. "I think we can build a great partnership, building the Raider brand in Las Vegas in so many different ways. There are just so many wonderful people in the organization that people will find interesting and I don't think you guys will run out of content for quite a while."
When asked about his message to the Las Vegas community and Raider Nation, Davis urged the community to stay strong, with Raider football on the other side.
"Just stay strong, follow the protocols right now we're still fighting this invisible enemy right now and it's really important we come out of this healthy and safely, but the future, the greatness in the Raiders is in its future and our partnership with Las Vegas also."
COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY
The Raiders live by the phrase, "Commitment to Excellence," but in their short time in Las Vegas, it's been more of a commitment to community.
"As I've always said, you're getting more than a football team, you're getting an army, you're getting the complete Raider Nation, you're getting alumni, players, coaches, staff, and the Raider Nation," said Davis. "It's important for us to contribute to the community, not just talking about it, but doing it and that's what our goal has been the last couple years, we're just excited about it, it's really important to us to build community relations, all the way."
In April, Davis pledged $1 million toward the COVID-19 relief effort in Las Vegas, while Pro Bowl right tackle, Trent Brown donated $20,000 to the Clark Country School District. Four players from last year's rookie class; Josh Jacobs, Alec Ingold, Foster Moreau, and Hunter Renfrow all helped raise money this past year for Three Square Food Bank.
"Just makes me proud these young kids, seeing the benefits of that and giving back, just so important that the relationship between the Raiders and the Las Vegas community is just growing tremendously," said Davis.
BUILDING A NEW HOME AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Allegiant Stadium will be home to four prime time games this upcoming season, and will forever change the look of the Las Vegas skyline. Davis calls it the newest crown jewel of the city, but it's not because of him, but because of the men and women who are building it.
"It's amazing, it really is, those guys are out there working and the pride over me, is there pride, they're taking so much pride in building this building on a day-to-day basis and even now with the corona-crisis going on, they're still showing up to work and making sure they do everything correctly, safely and they're just doing a magnificent job," said Davis. "I call them the MVPs of the project because they're making all of our dreams come true and I'm so grateful to them."
The global pandemic has suspended most sports, raising the level of anticipation for its return. Davis and the Raiders hope to be part of the great comeback of sports, as the team gets set for their Las Vegas debut. However, the Raiders owner doesn't want to get too excited, too quickly.
"You never know what's going to happen and so you have to just keep working hard and focusing on what the job is now, so it's hard for me to even imagine what's going to happen on September 21st, and Allegiant Stadium when we have the opening kickoff here in Las Vegas, it's going to be a phenomenal moment and I hope it comes off like it's supposed to."
