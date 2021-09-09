LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders open up their season Monday night at Allegiant Stadium, and all fans who attend the game must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The team is using the Clear app to verify vaccination status, but they are also offering alternate screening for Monday's game. This is for fans who are only partially vaccinated, have a problem uploading their vaccine card onto the Clear app, or are bringing a 12- to 13-year-old guest that's unable to be added to the app.
The team will host alternate screenings on Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at Lot B at Allegiant Stadium. Alternate screenings will also be available on game day, but the team suggests going over the weekend to get into the stadium faster.
The Raiders take on the Ravens on Monday Night Football at 5:15 p.m.
