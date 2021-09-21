LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will again offer alternate COVID-19 vaccine screenings ahead of its upcoming home game.
The Raiders face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Allegiant Stadium. The team previously announced it would require proof of vaccination to attend home games. Fans can upload their vaccination information on the CLEAR App in order to attend the game.
Alternate screenings are for fans who are unable to verify their vaccination status on CLEAR for the following reasons:
- If a fan is partially vaccinated as of September 26th
- If a fan has a vaccine that isn’t supported by the the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)
- If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app
- If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass
The Raiders encourage fans to use alternate screening prior to game day to ensure easy access to the stadium.
Screenings will take place Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Lot B at Allegiant Stadium. Vaccinations will also be available at the stadium on all three days, also in Lot B. For alternate screening, bring a form of identification and evidence of vaccination that matches your ID.
For more information on alternate screening at Allegiant Stadium, visit the Raiders website.
