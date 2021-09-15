LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After an impressive and exciting overtime win by the Raiders, one of its players earned the honor of being named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in the overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
It's the second time Crosby has ever been named Defensive Player of the Week.
On Sunday, the Raiders will head east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.