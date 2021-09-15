Ravens Raiders Football

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After an impressive and exciting overtime win by the Raiders, one of its players earned the honor of being named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in the overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

It's the second time Crosby has ever been named Defensive Player of the Week.

On Sunday, the Raiders will head east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 10 a.m.

