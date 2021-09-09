LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following their enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this past summer, the celebration continues for a pair of Raiders legends this season.
This year's enshrinees Tom Flores and Charles Woodson will receive their Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during a pair of tributes at Raiders home games this fall.
Flores will be honored during Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 26 when the Raiders play host to the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
Woodson will be honored during Week 10, Sunday Nov. 14, when the Raiders play host to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
The Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is one of three symbols, along with the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket created by Haggar and the Bronzed Bust, that represent the elite status of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
