LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite being arrested early Monday morning on a misdemeanor DUI charge, Las Vegas Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday that the team expects Nate Hobbs to play in this weekend's game.
According to Las Vegas police, cornerback Nathan Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge Monday morning around 4 a.m.
Police said Hobbs was found in a hotel parking garage in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. LVMPD Dispatch said a driver was asleep in his vehicle parked on the exit ramp of the garage.
Arriving officers confirmed the driver was Hobbs, LVMPD said. Police said Hobbs failed field sobriety tests.
While speaking to media on Wednesday, Coach Bisaccia said that based on what the team has learned, Hobbs is expected to play in Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.
We take that extremely seriously organizationally and certainly within our team. Based on what we’ve learned at this time, we expect Nate to play. It’s a legal matter and other than that, I have nothing else and we’ll leave it at that.
David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys representing Hobbs, called the validity of the charge into question on Monday and provided the below statement:
The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.
Hobbs was booked into Clark County Detention Center Monday morning, but court records indicate he was later released.
Hobbs' next court appearance was set for May 3.
