LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL has hit the Las Vegas Raiders with additional fines for violating the league's COVID-19 health protocols.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders received an additional $500,000 team fine and head coach Jon Gruden received another $150,000 fine.
A 2021 sixth-round draft pick is also being stripped, according Schefter.
The Raiders are gearing up for their AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
