LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rancho High School in Las Vegas has been in dire need of a new football field.
The school deemed it was unsafe to play on last year, forcing the football team to play every home game away at other schools. Several thick pockets of black turf palettes were causing injuries, concussions and turf burns to the football players.
The Raiders were alerted of the field conditions and partnered with the NFL Grassroots Program to grant $250,000 to Rancho for a new synthetic turf this year.
Representatives from the school and football program both said they were happy to have their home field back and that they looked forward to the Raiders helping more schools as they arrive to Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.