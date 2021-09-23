LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders defense has been noticeably better through the first two games of the season and have been a critical part to the team's 2-0 start. But don't expect the unit to get complacent.
"We talk about humility quite a bit," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "The humility allows you to identify your weaknesses and be coached and be coached by players. We want to turn it over to the players. When they have ownership of it, that’s when we play even faster."
Fast is a term you'll hear a lot around the Raiders practice facility. It's the key to the defense's success.
"I love the way this defense plays," said linebacker K.J. Wright. "We play fast. This defense plays very confident and you see there’s not too many mistakes out there because what we do is we prepare like no other, and we’re just able to play fast."
"Everything we do is to make sure we protect playing fast," Bradley said. "So if we start feeling like we’re getting too much in and we’re thinking too much we’ll calm that down. Fast, physical and ball out is kind of the three things we talk about a lot."
The Raiders have brought in a lot of players who have been coached by Bradley in the past at all three position groups. The players says that's a big part of the improvement.
"You definitely have Gus’s disciples at all three levels, the back end, linebackers and the D-Line and it’s really cool to see how successful, everywhere Gus has gone he’s been successful," Wright said. "For him to come here and have that same successful start, that 2-0 start is really cool to see."
The Raiders will try to make it 3-0 this Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.