LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Oakland Raiders announced the date of the groundbreaking for the team's Las Vegas headquarters.
The ceremony will be on Jan. 14, 2019 at the building's future location near Henderson Executive Airport.
The headquarters will serve the team's new Las Vegas stadium, set to open in 2020.
