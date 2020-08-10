LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While Allegiant Stadium won't be open for Raiders fans on game day, the public can still get a chance to check out the new digs.
Allegiant Stadium is offering online registration for tours, according to the Raiders website. Areas seen on the tour include the Al Davis Memorial Torch, broadcast booth, private suites and clubs, Raiderette locker room, press conference room, Raiders locker room and field.
Details are limited, but the tours are reportedly "coming later in 2020."
To sign up for an upcoming tour, register online.
