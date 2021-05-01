LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders picked up three more players in the final day of the NFL Draft.
In all, the Raiders drafted seven players, five on defense and two on offense.
The Silver and Black came into Saturday without a fourth round pick but made a trade with the Jets to move up the draft board and select Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie who has athleticism, size and length. Gillespie will likely back up Johnathan Abram.
In the fifth round, the Raiders went after another defensive back by selecting Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs who says he'll bring a lot to the table.
"A lot of physicality, size, speed and match-up ability to the table in that slot," Hobbs said. "I am a versatile guy. I feel like I can match-up with smaller, faster guys or if they move a guy to the outside I can match-up with him also. I’m a guy who can blitz, who can recognize coverages, sit back in zone, man everything. I think I’m pretty versatile."
Hobbs said he comes to the Raiders with drive and determination.
"I’m just so thankful for the Raiders for taking a chance and they won’t regret it. They’re getting the best underdog they ever drafted. For real."
In the seventh round, the Raiders used their final pick of the draft to pick Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey.
Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock thought things went well this weekend.
"We knew we had to address our defense. We had to do it on all three levels. We’re happy we were able to and we also augmented that young offensive line some more so I’m very happy with the way it unfolded," he said.
Next up for the Raiders is to sign some undrafted free agents to fill out the roster before the off season workout program begins.
The NFL schedule will be released on May 12.
