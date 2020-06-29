LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Las Vegas had to wait 66 days since the NFL Draft to meet the first Las Vegas draft pick Henry Ruggs III at an autograph signing at Max Pawn.
This was the first time fans were able to meet him and take pictures with the Raiders rookie wide receiver.
Ruggs said he’s been able to build offseason chemistry with Derek Carr and he’s looking forward to be with his teammates soon and check out the Raiders practice facility and Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders are expected to begin training camp here in Henderson in late July.
