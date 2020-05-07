Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium during construction. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will open Allegiant Stadium in Week 2 of the NFL season against the New Orleans Saints.

The first Raiders game in the new stadium will air in prime-time on Monday Night Football Sept. 21.

The Raiders will head to Charlotte to start the season, playing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

FULL SCHEDULE:

PRESEASON:

Aug. 13-17 at Seattle Seahawks

Aug. 20-24 at San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 27-30 ARIZONA CARDINALS

Sept. 3-4 LOS ANGELES RAMS

REGULAR SEASON:

Sun., Sept. 13 at Carolina Panthers 10:00 a.m. CBS

Mon., Sept. 21 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS* 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Sept. 27 at New England Patriots 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 4 BUFFALO BILLS 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 11 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 a.m. CBS

BYE WEEK

Sun., Oct. 25 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS** 5:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Nov. 1 at Cleveland Browns 10:00 a.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 8 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 15 DENVER BRONCOS 1:05 p.m. CBS

Sun., Nov. 22 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS** 5:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Nov. 29 at Atlanta Falcons 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sun., Dec. 6 at New York Jets 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sun., Dec. 13 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 1:05 p.m. CBS

Thu., Dec. 17 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS*** 5:20 p.m. FOX/NFL/Amazon

Sat./Sun., Dec. 26/27 MIAMI DOLPHINS TBD TBD

Sun., Jan 3 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

* - Monday Night Football on ESPN with simulcast on ABC.

** - Sunday Night Football games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change.

*** - NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change.

Foofooranger
Foofooranger

Hey sissy lack in don’t think anyone will be able to afford to go to your precious raiders games. Hope tour billion dollar stadium sits empty and you get none of your promised kickbacks for ramming this down our throats.

