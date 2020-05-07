LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will open Allegiant Stadium in Week 2 of the NFL season against the New Orleans Saints.
The first Raiders game in the new stadium will air in prime-time on Monday Night Football Sept. 21.
The Raiders will head to Charlotte to start the season, playing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.
FULL SCHEDULE:
PRESEASON:
Aug. 13-17 at Seattle Seahawks
Aug. 20-24 at San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 27-30 ARIZONA CARDINALS
Sept. 3-4 LOS ANGELES RAMS
REGULAR SEASON:
Sun., Sept. 13 at Carolina Panthers 10:00 a.m. CBS
Mon., Sept. 21 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS* 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Sun., Sept. 27 at New England Patriots 10:00 a.m. CBS
Sun., Oct. 4 BUFFALO BILLS 1:25 p.m. CBS
Sun., Oct. 11 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 a.m. CBS
BYE WEEK
Sun., Oct. 25 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS** 5:20 p.m. NBC
Sun., Nov. 1 at Cleveland Browns 10:00 a.m. FOX
Sun., Nov. 8 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05 p.m. FOX
Sun., Nov. 15 DENVER BRONCOS 1:05 p.m. CBS
Sun., Nov. 22 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS** 5:20 p.m. NBC
Sun., Nov. 29 at Atlanta Falcons 10:00 a.m. CBS
Sun., Dec. 6 at New York Jets 10:00 a.m. CBS
Sun., Dec. 13 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 1:05 p.m. CBS
Thu., Dec. 17 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS*** 5:20 p.m. FOX/NFL/Amazon
Sat./Sun., Dec. 26/27 MIAMI DOLPHINS TBD TBD
Sun., Jan 3 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
* - Monday Night Football on ESPN with simulcast on ABC.
** - Sunday Night Football games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change.
*** - NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change.
Hey sissy lack in don’t think anyone will be able to afford to go to your precious raiders games. Hope tour billion dollar stadium sits empty and you get none of your promised kickbacks for ramming this down our throats.
