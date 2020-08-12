LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches gleam about the new headquarter in Henderson, Nevada.
Around 15 minutes south of the heart of Las Vegas resides the 335,000 square foot, $75 million Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
This Raiders practice facility boast a total of 150,000 square-feet of indoor practice fields, providing relief to the triple-digit desert summers. Outdoor performance areas outfitted with football goal posts, retractable netting, a state-of-the-art gym, and glossy team meeting rooms to boot. A major renovation from their 'love-it or list-it' former home at 1220 Harbor Bay Pkwy in Alameda, California.
"It's a beautiful facility. I love it," shared wide receiver Nelson Agholor. "We have a lot of resources here. Whether it's in the training room [or] the strength staff. They give you things to utilize to make yourself a better player."
Head Coach Jon Gruden believes the facility is all one could ever ask for in football. "This is a great facility. Certainly it's exciting to have the best you could ever ask for from a facility stand point."
With the newest training facility in the NFL, the Raiders are primed to translate that fresh energy to the upcoming season.
On September 13, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders face Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers over at Bank of America Stadium.
(1) comment
Practice kneeling thugs!
