LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders preseason schedule has been set. The Silver and Black, like most of the league in 2021, will play just three exhibition games as opposed to four, which has been the norm since 1978.
The Raiders kickoff their preseason schedule with their lone home game at Allegiant Stadium, Sat. Aug. 14th vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
The Raiders then hit the road the following week, Sat., Aug. 21st for a 7 p.m. kickoff with the Rams in Los Angeles. Las Vegas will wrap up their exhibition schedule back in the Bay Area, with the San Francisco 49ers on Sun., Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.
All games can be seen on FOX5.
Week 1: Saturday, August 14th vs Seattle Seahawks 6 p.m. - Allegiant Stadium
Week 2: Saturday, August 21st at Los Angeles Rams 7 p.m. - SoFi Stadium
Week 3: Sunday, August 29th at San Francisco 49ers 1 p.m. - Levi's Stadium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.