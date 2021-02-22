LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Raiders player was arrested in Texas after being accused of street racing early Saturday morning.
According to the Houston Police Department, Yakemah "Kemah" Siverand, 24, was among three individuals taken into custody in connection with the incident.
The department said it happened about 12:05 a.m. on Feb. 20. HPD Traffic Enforcement officers observed five vehicles racing on the North Loop East approaching Lockwood Drive. Officers stopped three of the five drivers and arrested them, Houston police said.
"We pursued three of them and three of them went to jail," Chief Art Acevedo said. "One was an NFL player who plays for the Raiders team in Las Vegas."
Siverand is a defensive back for the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to police, Siverand was charged with a felony count of evading arrest. Police say he initially stopped for officers, then continued to drive another mile before stopping.
A request for comment from the Las Vegas Raiders was not immediately returned Monday.
