LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite ongoing coronavirus concerns, the NFL said Las Vegas draft plans "remain in place."
NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared the statement Tuesday morning, echoing an earlier statement that the NFL was monitoring the situation closely.
Our plans remain in place. The NFL continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON). We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority recently approved a $2.4 million budget for the upcoming draft, which is set for April 23-25.
This comes on the heels of Santa Clara County in California prohibiting mass gathering of more than 1,000 people through the end of March, impacting San Jose Sharks games played at SAP Center. The Sharks said they were reviewing each upcoming game and would provide an update in the coming days.
The NBA, MLB, MLS and NHL released a joint statement Monday prohibiting locker room access to media effective Tuesday and until further notice.
