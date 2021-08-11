LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a last minute surprise, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called off Wednesday morning's on field practice.
Many of the Raiders' players were in pads and out on the field when they went back inside. The players said it was a reward from Gruden for the effort and hard work they've put out through the first two weeks of training camp. Quarterback Derek Carr said the team had no idea it was coming and it was Gruden's call, but a little rest might be just what the team needed.
Breathe easy Raider Nation. It appears there was no drama behind practice being cancelled just before it began. Simply Gruden giving players practice off after 2+ weeks of intense hard work. Players still lifting and going through normal daily routines, just no on field practice.— Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) August 11, 2021
"I would say that our team has been working really hard," Carr said. "It’s been a highly competitive camp, probably the most competitive camp I’ve been a part of and when you watch the film and you see the effort and you see some of the big guys and they’re a little tired. You see some thing that you don’t want injuries to happen. That’s his job to take care of the team."
The players immediately went to the weight room and spent the day getting work in. Fullback Alec Ingold said it's an example of how the culture has changed.
"We have the identity of this team we and it’s like we get this bone, coach gives us a day off, let’s use it," Ingold said. "It’s not a day to relax. It’s a day to get the body right, get those legs right, get everyone ready for week one of the preseason. I think you get a serious tone of guys in the weight room right now, the recovery room. This facility is outstanding so guys were able to take a few hours and take advantage of it."
In terms of health, Carr said even after hitting 30 years old, he feels stronger, faster and better than his first year in the NFL.
"I feel like I’m 20," Carr said. "Our generation with the way we’ve taken care of our bodies with football, I think 30 is the new 20. I feel like I could play another 15 years. Nothing is hurting. It’s the middle of camp and I feel great. I feel strong in the weight room, I feel fast, I feel explosive."
The Raiders open the preseason Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium against Seattle.
