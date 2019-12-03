LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders have reached an agreement with Intermountain Healthcare to become the naming rights partner for the Performance Center and Corporate Headquarters in Henderson.
"We are thrilled to be a partner with the Raiders as we focus on community health,” Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO Marc Harrison, MD. said in a release. "We are committed to working together to bring many positive, vibrant, and sustainable health programs to our communities. With this partnership, Intermountain Healthcare is working to extend its mission to more people—expanding in ways that help people live the healthiest lives possible."
Raiders President Marc Badain praised the new partnership.
"Together, we are aligned in our investment in outreach programs and are committed to improving community and civic health through multiple platforms," Badain said.
The move is expected to generate about 250 jobs to run team operations, according to a release.
The space includes a three-story, 135,000-square-foot office and one-and-a-half indoor football fields.
The Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters is set to open in summer of 2020.
