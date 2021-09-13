LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders vaccine mandate kept some fans out of Allegiant Stadium on Monday night, including one seat-holder who flew into Las Vegas from out of town.
“It’s hurtful, it’s upsetting,” Felicia Gumm said.
Gumm and her husband Jason flew to Las Vegas from Dallas for the game only to watch it miles apart. Jason Gumm in the stadium in their seats, and Felicia Gumm from a friend’s couch in Henderson.
“I just started pulling for the Raiders back when I was about 7, 8 years old, back in the '70s and been a fan ever since,” Jason Gumm said.
Felicia Gumm said she became a fan when they started dating 12 years ago. They’ve gone to countless games over the years, even taking their baby girl. She insisted her husband go to Monday night’s milestone game though she could not.
“He didn’t want to go but I told him, 'you have to go, because it’s a big deal,'” she said.
She could not go because she is not vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We bought these seats three years ago … we already bought all our plane tickets for the season and at the last minute, they just said you must have a vaccination,” she said.
She recently won her fight against an aggressive breast cancer which is why she said she is not willing to get the vaccine. She contacted the team but was told no medical exceptions are being made to the vaccine mandate for fans.
She has sold her ticket for this season but still has a PSL and owns the seat for years to come.
Now she questions if the day comes when she is allowed in, if she will still want to go.
“It really makes me not ever want to cheer for the Raiders. I gave them 12 years of my life cheering when they were not for nothing, a losing team. A few years ago they were 0 and 10 we still went from Dallas all the way to Oakland … I was just really a fan who loved the Raiders. I don’t feel that way anymore,” she said.
Felicia Gumm questioned why the Raiders won’t take a negative COVID-19 test for entry. She pointed out even people who are vaccinated can still get COVID-19.
