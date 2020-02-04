49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

San Francisco 49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL Draft in Las Vegas is around the corner and teams are getting excited for the fanfare on the Las Vegas Strip and new players entering the league.

The Cincinnati Bengals will get the first pick of the draft pending any trades.

The Las Vegas Raiders will pick 12th and 19th in the first round after the Chicago Bears traded the latter pick to get Khalil Mack.

The first round is April 23 with the second and third rounds on April 24 and the final rounds on April 25.

Here's the first-round draft order for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals
  2. Washington Redskins
  3. Detroit Lions
  4. New York Giants
  5. Miami Dolphins
  6. Los Angeles Chargers
  7. Carolina Panthers
  8. Arizona Cardinals
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars
  10. Cleveland Browns
  11. New York Jets
  12. Las Vegas Raiders
  13. Indianapolis Colts
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  15. Denver Broncos
  16. Atlanta Falcons
  17. Dallas Cowboys
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers (traded to Miami)
  19. Chicago Bears (traded to Las Vegas)
  20. Los Angeles Rams (traded to Jacksonville)
  21. Philadelphia Eagles
  22. Buffalo Bills
  23. New England Patriots
  24. New Orleans Saints
  25. Minnesota Vikings
  26. Houston Texans (traded to Miami)
  27. Seattle Seahawks
  28. Baltimore Ravens
  29. Tennessee Titans
  30. Green Bay Packers
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.