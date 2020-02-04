LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL Draft in Las Vegas is around the corner and teams are getting excited for the fanfare on the Las Vegas Strip and new players entering the league.
The Cincinnati Bengals will get the first pick of the draft pending any trades.
The Las Vegas Raiders will pick 12th and 19th in the first round after the Chicago Bears traded the latter pick to get Khalil Mack.
The first round is April 23 with the second and third rounds on April 24 and the final rounds on April 25.
Here's the first-round draft order for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Washington Redskins
- Detroit Lions
- New York Giants
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Carolina Panthers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Jets
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Atlanta Falcons
- Dallas Cowboys
- Pittsburgh Steelers (traded to Miami)
- Chicago Bears (traded to Las Vegas)
- Los Angeles Rams (traded to Jacksonville)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans (traded to Miami)
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tennessee Titans
- Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
