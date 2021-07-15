LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Seattle Seahawks and then Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch opened a Beastmode store on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Beastmode store is located at the Mandalay Bay Shoppes and showcases exclusives Las Vegas inspired apparel and accessories. Shoppers can also experience Lynch-signed memorabilia.
Lynch adopted the "Beastmode" nickname for his powerful running game that left NFL defenses in his wake during his playing career.
The Beastmode store experience will take place September 10-12 during the opening weekend of NFL 2021-22 season.
