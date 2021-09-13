LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Monday, Sept. 13, a full slate of fans will be allowed to enter Allegiant Stadium for a Raiders home game.

The new stadium brings new protocol that fans should get familiar with before heading to the "Death Star." Here's everything you need to know.

HOW TO GET TO THE GAME

Parking lots at Allegiant Stadium open four hours before kickoff. There is no lining up to enter the parking lots prior to one hour before the parking gates open.

Parking lots close one hour after the conclusion of the game.

If you are parking elsewhere and walking to the game, the best way to do so is via the Hacienda Bridge from Las Vegas Boulevard. The area will be shut down to car traffic on game days to allow fans to walk safely across.

If you plan on taking a rideshare to the game, there are two east rideshare lots where a driver can drop you off. Once dropped off, follow the marked walking paths to Allegiant Stadium.

#MNF As a reminder to our @Uber and @lyft partners, please use the designated drop off points for the stadium. The shoulders on the freeway are for emergency stopping only, if you drop your passengers off on the freeway the driver will be subject to a citation. #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/vDSuyWLpEl — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 13, 2021

Nevada Highway Patrol urged rideshare drivers to use designated drop off sites near Allegiant Stadium. NHP said rideshare drivers cannot drop off customers on the freeway shoulder, and drivers will be subject to a citation if they do so.

The Regional Transportation Commission launched Game Day Express to shuttle Raiders fans to games. For $4 round trip per person, RTC will shuttle fans from five Las Vegas Valley locations to Allegiant Stadium.

VACCINE VERIFICATION

The Raiders will require vaccinations for attendance to home games at Allegiant Stadium.

To attend, fans must upload their vaccination information to the CLEAR App on a smart phone. Similar to digital tickets, fans will be able to scan in the verify vaccination status and enter the game.

If you can't use the CLEAR App for any reason, the Raiders will host alternate vaccine verification near Lot B at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans who have not yet gotten the vaccine can opt to get the first dose on site. However, because they are not fully vaccinated, those fans will be required to wear masks. Fully-vaccinated Raiders fans will not have to wear masks during the game.

BAG POLICY

Like many large venues nowadays, the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are putting limits on what kind of bags you can bring inside the venue.

The Raiders will allow for clear backpacks and fanny packs to store your necessities. The stadium will also allow a small clutch bag that isn't clear, but it can't be bigger than 4 x 6 inches.

If you bring a bag that isn't allowed inside the stadium, Allegiant security offers a bag check for $20. Security will hold the bag for you until the end of the game.

WHAT YOU CAN'T BRING

There's a lot of items you cannot bring inside Allegiant Stadium to enjoy a game.

Bottles, cans, and weapons of any kind, including sharp objects, are not allowed inside. This also includes mace and laser pointers.

Electronics like GoPros, drones, laptops and tablets aren't allowed. Neither are bikes and scooters. Animals that aren't certified as service animals will also not be allowed.

CASHLESS STADIUM

Allegiant Stadium is a completely cashless venue, allowing for payment via debit or credit card or mobile wallets including Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Cash is not accepted for parking, retail or concessions within Allegiant Stadium.

For fans that do bring cash, there are many cash-to-card kiosks located throughout the stadium. The locations can be found here.