LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn signed a one-day contract with the team so he could retire a Raider.
Penn initially signed with the team in 2014 and played five seasons for the Silver and Black, anchoring an offensive line that was considered one of the most dominant during that time.
The fans of Raider Nation was what Penn said makes the organization so special and it was important for him to walk away from the game as a member of the Silver and Black.
"I was able to play for a team I grew up with and it was kind of like a dream come true," Penn said. "After talking with Mr. Davis, he was like you better retire a Raider. I appreciate them doing this. It just felt right."
Penn made the Pro Bowl twice as a Raider and has also been active in the organization's community outreach program.
