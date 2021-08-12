LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders have plenty of difference-makers on the offensive side of the ball with Derek Carr, Darren Waller, and Josh Jacobs to name a few. On defense, last year proved there weren't nearly enough options, however during a training camp a new leader has emerged in cornerback Casey Hayward.
"He's a polished pro number one, he's experienced in this system number two, a lot of history with the coaching staff number three," explained Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. "He can translate information in his own way in a very unique way. He's a guy, guys have to follow. He's a hell of a player, played nickel corner, played great as an outside corner, doesn't miss practice, doesn't make mistakes, he's been great for our guys."
The Raiders ranked near the bottom of almost every major defensive statistic and category in 2020, which is why a coordinator change was made mid-season. This past spring the team hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator, a guy Hayward played for in Los Angeles. That familiarity has led to Hayward's standout camp, as well as some elevated play from the rest of the defensive back group.
"To have a guy that's been on a great defense, in there that knows the inter-workings of all the things that are going to happen, it's a huge asset for us," said Gruden. "I said it earlier, it's much like Eric Allen did for Charles Woodson back in the day."
"He cares about the team and the group," explained second-year cornerback, Damon Arnette. "I feel like it's something that didn't stand out last year, just that one leader role, that big brother role, that vet, energy is just taking a turn on everybody, everybody is looking up to him, everybody is taking his advice, it just seems like he's that piece that we wish we had last year, but more happy we got him this year."
Hayward, a two-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 10th year in the NFL with 23 career interceptions.
"You got to take on that role and hopefully more guys take on that role," said Hayward. "Gus (Bradley) has been in this league for a while, he's had a lot of good defenses, so if we can get to that level of how he wants us to be, I think we have a really good chance to be a really good defense."
