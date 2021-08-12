FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward watches the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Inglewood, Calif. The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal, adding needed experience to a young secondary that has struggled in recent years. The deal announced Tuesday May 4, 2021 reunites Hayward with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)