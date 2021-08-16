LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Stadium was the site of one of the most important games in Raiders franchise history Saturday night - preseason game or not. It marked the first time Raider Nation was able to witness their team in person in Las Vegas.
“It was great," said Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden. "It was like a playoff game for me and one of the bigger games I’ve been, just emotionally. Getting back to the real Raider atmosphere. It’s hard to replicate and it’s hard to describe. I think there’s going to be a lot of people that have a lot of fun coming to these games. We have a good young team and if the coaching doesn’t screw it up, we have a chance to keep getting better.”
The Raiders beat the Seahawks 20-7 in their preseason opener, scoring on three of their four opening drives to start the game.
“It was fun," smiled Raiders quarterback Nate Peterman. "After almost, it feels like two years of really playing, so it’s fun playing in front of fans. Like you said, the atmosphere is great. First kind of game in front of fans in Vegas, it was pretty fun. So, just thankful for the opportunity and yeah, I had fun.”
"The energy was great," said Gruden. "We’re getting better, we still got a long way to go. It was great to have the Raider fans out there, I’m kind of numb to see the world come back together and be in this stadium with these fans again. It’s just warming my heart, I thank them all for coming out. We’re really excited about playing in front of them for the rest of the year.”
The Raiders will be in Los Angeles starting Wednesday where they will participate in joint practices with the Rams, before playing LA Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, Las Vegas fans can watch it on FOX5, the official broadcast home of the Raiders.
