LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Stadium will start hiring for Las Vegas Raiders game day staff this week.
Starting Saturday, June 13, Allegiant Stadium will start accepting applications through a virtual recruitment website. The stadium will look to hire 4,500 new part-time positions in hospitality, food services, security, ticketing, customer service and custodial jobs.
“With the Raiders’ first Las Vegas gameday quickly approaching, we are excited to recruit a winning team to help make every event at Allegiant Stadium unforgettable,” Raiders’ President Marc Badain said. “We also look forward to helping support local recovery efforts by providing new employment opportunities with the Raiders organization and all of our partners at Allegiant Stadium.”
Job-seekers can apply online at allegiant-stadium-careers.com. The application site is desktop and smartphone compatible.
Once applications are submitted, those who apply will receive a confirmation email. Then a recruiter will contact qualified applicants to arrange follow-up interviews. Applicants should be able to work all Raiders home games as well as other various sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium.
(1) comment
If you can’t go to church why can you pack so many employees and spectators in one stadium?
